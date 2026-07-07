312 Comedy Festival returning to Chicago with Nikki Glaser, Michelle Wolf

The 312 Comedy Festival is returning to Chicago this Fall.

Nikki Glaser, Michelle Wolf, Ali Siddiq, and Bert Kreischer are among the comedians coming to the city to perform from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

The comedians will perform at venues including the Chicago Theatre, Park West, The Vic Theatre, Zanies Rosemont and Chicago, the Riviera Theatre, and Wintrust Arena.

You can find the full 11-day lineup here. Tickets are on sale now on the festival website.

The comedy festival debuted in Chicago in 2023.