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312 Comedy Festival returning to Chicago with Nikki Glaser, Michelle Wolf

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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The 312 Comedy Festival is returning to Chicago this Fall. 

Nikki Glaser, Michelle Wolf, Ali Siddiq, and Bert Kreischer are among the comedians coming to the city to perform from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.  

The comedians will perform at venues including the Chicago Theatre, Park West, The Vic Theatre, Zanies Rosemont and Chicago, the Riviera Theatre, and Wintrust Arena. 

You can find the full 11-day lineup here. Tickets are on sale now on the festival website

The comedy festival debuted in Chicago in 2023. 

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