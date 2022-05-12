3-year-old girl shot in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old girl was shot in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said the girl was standing outside with her 31-year-old aunt, in the 1300 block of West 76th Street around 11 p.m., when someone fired shots and ran away.

The 3-year-old was shot in the legs and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Her aunt was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

No arrests have been made.