2 adults, 2 kids shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two adults and two kids are wounded after a shooting in West Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on 68th and Paulina. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face and a male of unknown age was shot in both legs.

Two kids were also wounded: An 11-year-old was shot in the forearm and a 12-year-old was shot in the leg.

This is a developing story.