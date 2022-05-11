Watch CBS News
2 adults, 2 kids shot in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two adults and two kids are wounded after a shooting in West Englewood Wednesday afternoon.  

It happened on 68th and Paulina.  A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face and a male of unknown age was shot in both legs. 

Two kids were also wounded: An 11-year-old was shot in the forearm and a 12-year-old was shot in the leg.  

This is a developing story.  

First published on May 11, 2022 / 6:06 PM

