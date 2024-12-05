3 teens charged in separate armed carjackings on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenage boys were charged Thursday morning in separate armed carjackings on the city's Far South Side.

The crimes happened on Wednesday in West Pullman and the other back in September in Washington Heights.

In the first incident, police said two boys, 13 and 15, were identified as the suspects who carjacked a 70-year-old man at gunpoint on Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Loomis Street.

Both were placed into custody about an hour later and were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Then another boy, 16, was also placed into custody on Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue after he was identified as one of the suspects who carjacked a 46-year-old woman at gunpoint on Sept. 19 in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street.

He was too charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was available in either case.