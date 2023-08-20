Watch CBS News
3 gas station, convenience stores robbed at gunpoint on North, Far North Sides

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses on the North and Far North Sides after three stores were robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning.

The robberies happened within an hour between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods.

Police said a lone offender entered a gas station or convenience store, displayed a handgun, and demanded the clerk to open the register. 

The offender then removed money from the register and took packs of cigarettes on the way out of the store.   

Incident locations and times: 

1400 Block of West Pratt Avenue at 08:06 a.m.  

5700 Block of North Broadway at 08:14 a.m. 

6800 Block of North Sheridan Road at 08:48 a.m. 

Police only had a vague description of the offender but described him as an African American male between 16-25 years old with a black semi-automatic handgun. He was last seen driving a black Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

