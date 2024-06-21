Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek suspects in 3 South Side business burglaries

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the suspects in connection to three business burglaries on the city's South Side.

The burglaries happened in the Calumet Heights, Washington Heights, and South Shore neighborhoods.

Surveillance video captured the suspects - one of them carrying a ladder. 

In one of the burglaries, the thieves attempted to pry open a lottery machine. In the most recent, one of them pried open an ATM and a cash register. It is unclear if anything was taken.

Incident Time and Location:

  • May 23, around 3:20 a.m., in the 2800 block of East 95th Street
  • June 5, around 2:22 a.m., in the 1100 block of 95th Street
  • June 11, around 3:50 a.m., in the 7500 block of South Exchange Avenue

Police didn't have a description of the burglars but said they were wearing dark clothing.

Burglary Forcible Entry | 4th, 5th, 6th & 22nd Districts |05/23 - 06/11 2024|Pattern NO# P24-2-015A by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area 2 detectives at (312) 747-8273. anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 6:49 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

