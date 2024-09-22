3 people hit by gunfire while inside bar in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were shot while inside a bar early Sunday morning in Joliet, Illinois.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Eden Bar and Grill at 926 Gardner Avenue for a report of people inside the bar who had been shot.

A 29-year-old man suffered three gunshot wounds to the lower body. A 31-year-old woman was struck in her right ankle. A 25-year-old woman was shot in her right leg.

Police said officers immediately began rendering medical assistance to the victims until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The 25-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man were taken to Silver Cross Hospital, and the 31-year-old woman was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. Their wounds were believed to be non-life threatening.

The gunfire was believed to have come from outside of the bar, and the rounds entered the building. During a canvass of the area, spent shell casings were found outside the establishment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

Anyone with video or information about the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 and online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org for anonymous tipsters.