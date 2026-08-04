3 people injured in crash near Woodstock, Illinois

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Woodstock, Illinois, this week.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office said at 3 p.m. Monday, its deputies were called along with the Hebron Alden Greenwood Fire Protection District and the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District for a crash with injuries at U.S. Route 14 and Hughes Road.

A 2023 Freightliner driven by a 52-year-old man was headed west on Route 14, while a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by an 18-year-old man with two passengers, ages 16 and 21, was headed north on Hughes Road, the sheriff's office said.

The Jeep did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into the Freightliner, the sheriff's office said. The Jeep then went off-road and hit a utility pole.

The 21-year-old passenger in the Jeep, a man, suffered the most serious injuries. He was taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Jeep and the 16-year-old passenger were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The McHenry County Major Crash Investigation Unit was investigating the crash Tuesday.