3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.

The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 2:39 PM

