Chicago police seek 3 men who robbed passenger on Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three men who robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.

Mass Transit detectives said the robbery happened on May 9, just after 2 p.m., at the 69th Street stop.



Detectives said the victim was on the train when he was approached by the three men who took their property by force.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects, who are described as 18 to 25 years of age. At the time, one of the men was wearing a green hooded jacket with light blue jeans. The second man wore a black jacket and a black hooded ski mask, and the third suspect wore a white T-shirt with a black jacket.

Police are searching for three men who robbed a Red Line passenger on May 9. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4447.