3 in custody, 1 remains at large after burglarizing train car on Chicago's West Side

3 in custody after burglarizing train car on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are in custody after Chicago police said they stole from a train car in South Lawndale.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police say four men were caught in the rail yard near the Stevenson Expressway and Pulaski. Two of the men jumped into a nearby canal to try to escape officers.

The marine unit, K9 unit, and a police helicopter were used to search for the men. Three were placed in custody, and one remains at large.

No injuries were reported, and charges are pending.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.