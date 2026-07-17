3 hurt when truck hits CTA bus on Western Avenue in Ukrainian Village, Chicago police say

Three people were hurt on a CTA bus in a crash with a truck overnight in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said a #49 Western Avenue bus was on its route a little before 2 a.m. Friday when it was struck by a gray truck driving west on Grand Avenue.

The truck sped off, but was later found unoccupied in the 2300 block of Grand, police said.

Three people on the bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

No citations have been issued yet and no one is currently in custody. A CPD investigation is ongoing.