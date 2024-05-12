Watch CBS News
3 hurt including 2 Chicago police officers in Back of the Yards crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, following a crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street.

Police said a patrol cruiser with two officers inside collided with a gray van at the intersection.

Both officers and the van's driver were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

No citations were issued. 

