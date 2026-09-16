3 girls charged with making violent threats against school in Addison, Illinois

Three girls have been charged with threatening a school in the west Chicago suburb of Addison, with two of them making a video depicting a shooting at the school, authorities announced Wednesday.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Addison police Chief Roy Selvik announced that a 14-year-old girl from Lombard and two 12-year-old girls from Addison were charged with disorderly conduct by transmitting a threat to a school building, a Class 4 felony.

At separate hearings, the most recent of which was this Wednesday morning, DuPage County Juvenile Court Judge Chantelle Porter ordered all the girls placed on home detention with electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 11, the two Addison girls created and shared a video with each other depicting themselves as cartoon figures walking around a school, taking out rifles, shooting students, and then taking their own lives, prosecutors said.

The vide also contained a handwritten map showing the floor plan for Indiana Trail Junior High School, with labels for the lunchroom, office, nurse, and restroom, and showing the girls shooting in the hallway with drawn figures and the sound of gunshots and screams.

Two weeks later on Aug. 29, the older girl from Lombard allegedly transmitted to one of the younger girls a "threat of violence, death or bodily harm" directed at people at the same school via Snapchat and WhatsApp, prosecutors said.

In the transmission, the older girl asked about security measures at the school, and said "she was going to buy a gun when she was 15, that she would do a school shooting in 2030, and that when she turned 15, she would come to Indian Trail Junior High School and conduct a school shooting," prosecutors said.

Two other students at the Addison girls' school allegedly heard them talking about the plot with the Lombard girl. The students contacted the school resource officer, and an investigation led to the suspects, prosecutors said.