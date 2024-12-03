3 children hospitalized after eating gummies at North Side Chicago elementary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three children at a Rogers Park neighborhood elementary school were taken to a hospital Tuesday after they ate gummies containing an unknown substance.

CBS News Chicago's crew on Tuesday afternoon spotted an ambulance pulling away from Joyce Kilmer Elementary School, 6700 N. Greenview Ave.

In a letter to parents, Kilmer Principal Natalie Rodriguez described the items youngsters as "an unknown substance in the form of gummy edibles." Rodriguez's letter did not specify what the gummy edibles contained, but pointed out that they often contain marijuana or "other prohibited substances."

All three children were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, the Fire Department said.

Rodriguez advised that parents should make a point of talking to their kids about the health risks of gummies.

Rodriguez's complete letter read as follows: