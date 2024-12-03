3 children hospitalized after eating gummies at North Side Chicago elementary school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three children at a Rogers Park neighborhood elementary school were taken to a hospital Tuesday after they ate gummies containing an unknown substance.
CBS News Chicago's crew on Tuesday afternoon spotted an ambulance pulling away from Joyce Kilmer Elementary School, 6700 N. Greenview Ave.
In a letter to parents, Kilmer Principal Natalie Rodriguez described the items youngsters as "an unknown substance in the form of gummy edibles." Rodriguez's letter did not specify what the gummy edibles contained, but pointed out that they often contain marijuana or "other prohibited substances."
All three children were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, the Fire Department said.
Rodriguez advised that parents should make a point of talking to their kids about the health risks of gummies.
Rodriguez's complete letter read as follows:
"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of an incident that occurred during today's school day. This afternoon, we were made aware that some members of our school community had ingested an unknown substance in the form of gummy edibles. Out of an abundance of caution, notifications were made to ensure these individuals received medical attention. Everyone is safe. The parents of the impacted community members and the CPS Office of Safety and Security have been notified, and while I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, I can share that we will be handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies.
"We believe the impacted community members may have ingested the unknown substance in the form of 'edibles,' which are food or drinks that are made with cannabis or other prohibited substances. Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school, and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from.
"Thank you for your support and partnership as we continue striving to create a healthy and positive learning environment at our school. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me directly."