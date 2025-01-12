Watch CBS News
3 children, 2 adults injured in Woodstock, Illinois crash

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital after a crash in northwest suburban Woodstock this weekend.

At 9:51 p.m. Saturday, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called for a crash at Tryon and Calhoun streets. Crews found there had been a broadside crash involving a white minivan and a silver sport-utility vehicle—both of which had sustained moderate damage, the district said.

Two women and a baby were in the minivan. They were all taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, the district said.

Four juveniles were in the silver SUV. Two were taken to the same hospital, and two more were released at the scene.

The Woodstock Police Department was investigating the crash Sunday night.

