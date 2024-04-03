3 charged in mass shooting that left 16-year-old dead, 3 men hurt on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were charged in the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and three men hurt in the Austin neighborhood on Sunday.

Ronnie Allen, 19, Knowledge Lemons, 21, and Lamont Dixon, 23, were arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder with strong probability of death/injury, one felony count of murder with other forcible felony, and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Allen and Lemons were also charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Dixon received an additional felony charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Chicago police said the teen and four men, one aged 21 and the other two 25, were standing on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Lavergne around 2:50 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up, and two people got out. Both then started shooting at the four victims before fleeing northbound on Lavergne.

Responding officers quickly located the men as they were fleeing the scene and placed them into custody minutes later.

All three were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.