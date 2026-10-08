3 businesses broken into in Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood

Someone broke into three different businesses in the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood just east of Marquette Park early Thursday.

At 2:58 a.m. and 3 a.m., one person hit two businesses in the 2700 block of West 71st Street — Pastel Cleaners at 2753 W. 71st St., and Onesti Pizza right next door at 2755 W. 71st St.

Both times, the vandal broke the front glass doors. It was not clear if anything was taken, police said.

A brick was found on the ground at the scene.

At 3:59 a.m., someone broke the front glass door at Taco Pros, at 7108 S. Western Ave.

Further details were not available Thursday. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.