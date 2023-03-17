Thieves burglarize 3 businesses on North, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning after three businesses were burglarized Thursday.

The burglaries happened during the afternoon hours in the Norwood Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods.

Police said someone entered the businesses by breaking the front glass doors and took merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 5400 block of North Harlem Ave. on March 16th at 1:45 am.

· 5300 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on March 16th at 1:52 am.

· 7200 block of West Foster Ave. on March 16th at 3:35 am.

Police did not have a description of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five

(312) 746-7394.