Police search for 3 attackers who beat men at downtown Chicago Blue Line stop
Chicago police on Tuesday released surveillance images of three attackers who they say beat a man on a downtown Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line platform last week.
Police said at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, the attackers beat a 49-year-old man at the Washington Street Blue Line platform in the Dearborn Street subway.
The attackers were described as three Black males between 15 and 23 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. They were all wearing white T-shirts with black jeans, and one also had on a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, police said.
Police released surveillance images from within the subway station.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JK288818.