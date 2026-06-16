Police search for 3 attackers who beat men at downtown Chicago Blue Line stop

Chicago police on Tuesday released surveillance images of three attackers who they say beat a man on a downtown Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line platform last week.

Police said at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, the attackers beat a 49-year-old man at the Washington Street Blue Line platform in the Dearborn Street subway.

The attackers were described as three Black males between 15 and 23 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. They were all wearing white T-shirts with black jeans, and one also had on a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Police released surveillance images from within the subway station.

Chicago Transit Authority

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JK288818.