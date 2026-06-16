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Police search for 3 attackers who beat men at downtown Chicago Blue Line stop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police on Tuesday released surveillance images of three attackers who they say beat a man on a downtown Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line platform last week.

Police said at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, the attackers beat a 49-year-old man at the Washington Street Blue Line platform in the Dearborn Street subway.

The attackers were described as three Black males between 15 and 23 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. They were all wearing white T-shirts with black jeans, and one also had on a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Police released surveillance images from within the subway station.

blue-line-attack-suspects.jpg
Chicago Transit Authority

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JK288818.

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