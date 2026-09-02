ISP: 3 arrested on Chicago's West Side after bolting from traffic stop on Dan Ryan Expressway

Three people were arrested early Wednesday after police said they drove off during a traffic stop on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said troopers tried to pull over a car on the southbound Dan Ryan near 79th Street. The car was wanted by police in Montgomery, Illinois, near Aurora in connection with a carjacking, state police said.

The driver sped off and made it several miles to Chicago's West Side, state police said. The car hit two parked vehicles near Grenshaw Street and Central Park Avenue, state police said.

At that point, three occupants ran from the car, but state police caught up to them and arrested them all.

State police said they also recovered a gun.