3 arrested after robbing rider on train platform on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

3 arrested following robbery at CTA Red Line platform in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a woman are in custody after robbing a rider on a CTA Red Line platform Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the North/Clybourn stop just before 9 p.m.

According to Chicago police, a 23-year-old man told officers the offenders came up to him and demanded his belongings. The victim complied.

The group then jumped on a southbound Red Line train to get away.

Officers at the Cermak stop spotted people matching the suspects' description and arrested them after the victim identified them.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 7:21 AM CST

