3 arrested after robbing rider on train platform on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a woman are in custody after robbing a rider on a CTA Red Line platform Tuesday night.
The robbery happened at the North/Clybourn stop just before 9 p.m.
According to Chicago police, a 23-year-old man told officers the offenders came up to him and demanded his belongings. The victim complied.
The group then jumped on a southbound Red Line train to get away.
Officers at the Cermak stop spotted people matching the suspects' description and arrested them after the victim identified them.
