3 arrested after robbing rider on train platform on Chicago's North Side

3 arrested following robbery at CTA Red Line platform in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a woman are in custody after robbing a rider on a CTA Red Line platform Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the North/Clybourn stop just before 9 p.m.

According to Chicago police, a 23-year-old man told officers the offenders came up to him and demanded his belongings. The victim complied.

The group then jumped on a southbound Red Line train to get away.

Officers at the Cermak stop spotted people matching the suspects' description and arrested them after the victim identified them.