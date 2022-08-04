21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station.
Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made derogatory remarks to the victim.
There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
Police are investigating.
