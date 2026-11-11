2026 Veterans Day parades, celebrations across Chicago area

People all across the Chicago area are honoring veterans with parades and other celebrations on Wednesday.

In Aurora, the Veterans Day parade steps off at 10:15 a.m., with local vet groups and military organizations. The parade will go along Downer Place, from Water Street to Stolp Avenue.

Iraq War veteran Brigadier General John Dunn will serve as guest speaker.

There will also be a ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum with a special remembrance for veterans who have died in the last year.

In West Suburban Sugar Grove, Waubonsee Community College is marking Veterans Day at 11 a.m., with a moment of silence to commemorate the agreement that ended World War I.

The college is presenting special commendations to more than 25 current students and staff members who are veterans.

In Chicago, leaders will honor those who have served the country at Soldier Field. The annual ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

There will also be a wreath-laying and resource fair for veterans and their families.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will also honor veterans at the Victory Monument, Chicago's only monument dedicated to honoring Black veterans.

The Dusabole Black History Museum and Education Center is making admission free, year-round, for any military veteran. The museum wants to bring greater attention to the experiences and contributions of Black service members.

To attend for free, veterans just need to provide a military ID.