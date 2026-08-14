2026 Gary Air Show canceled in wake of storm damage

Organizers of the 2026 Gary Air Show said they have decided to cancel the event because of the devastating storm damage the Northwest Indiana city suffered this week.

The Gary Air Show and Twilight Drone & Pyro Show was originally scheduled for Aug. 21-23. However, the widespread storm damage, power outages and the state under a disaster emergency, officials said all police, fire and emergency personnel are needed to assist with storm response and recovery efforts.

"While we know how much residents and visitors alike were looking forward to the event, this is a time for our community to focus its energy and resources on recovery and rebuilding," said Phil Taillon, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitor Authority in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors must come first. I would like to personally thank all the first responders and emergency crews for working around the clock throughout this catastrophic severe weather event."

Organizers said they are committed to the Gary Air Show's return in 2027.