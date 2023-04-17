Watch CBS News
2-year-old in serious condition after Bronzeville car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A two-year-old girl is seriously hurt after a crash in the Bronzevillle neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 11:00 Sunday night, two cars collided at 51st and Champlain. Police said the toddler in one car suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The 20-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger in the same car are in fair condition. Two people in the other car were not hurt.

