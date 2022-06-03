2-year-old boy struck by car, killed while riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was killed Thursday evening, when he was struck by a car while riding a mini scooter in Lincoln Square.

Police said, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, a 24-year-old woman was driving near Eastwood Avenue and Leavitt Street, when she hit the boy as he was crossing Leavitt.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.