2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hurt after a shooting Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on southbound I-94 at 58th Street.

State police said preliminary information indicated that Chicago police notified troopers of an expressway shooting. A rideshare driver dropped off two victims at an area hospital, who then drove to the 7th District police station to report the incident.  

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

All southbound lanes of I-94 were reopened just before 11:30 p.m. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

