2 women robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday afternoon were looking for the men involved in an armed robbery in East Lakeview.

At 2:17 a.m., police responded a robbery call in the 700 block of West Cornelia Avenue – between Broadway and Elaine Plaice. Two women said they were robbed by three men who fled the scene in a white vehicle, police said.

One of the victims said one of the robbers was armed with a handgun, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and no one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 2:02 PM CST

