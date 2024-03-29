Watch CBS News
Local News

2 thieves break into business, steal ATM on Chicago's West Side, witness say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two thieves broke into a business and stole an ATM in the West Town neighborhood Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Division Street.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a burglary and found broken glass from the front door of the business.

A witness told police the unknown offenders broke the glass and removed the ATM machine before carrying it to a white van and then fled the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:25 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.