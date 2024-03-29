2 thieves break into business, steal ATM on Chicago's West Side, witness say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two thieves broke into a business and stole an ATM in the West Town neighborhood Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Division Street.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a burglary and found broken glass from the front door of the business.

A witness told police the unknown offenders broke the glass and removed the ATM machine before carrying it to a white van and then fled the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.