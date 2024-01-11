Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves steal ATM in crash-and-grab burglary on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves use two vehicles to crash into a currency exchange and steal an ATM on the city's Near West Side.

It happened Thursday morning near Roosevelt and Jefferson.

Our nonstop news crew learned the burglars used a Jeep Cherokee to break the front window and knock over an ATM. From there, they carried it to a Dodge Durango and drove away.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the burglary. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 11:24 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.