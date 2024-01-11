Thieves steal ATM in crash-and-grab burglary on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves use two vehicles to crash into a currency exchange and steal an ATM on the city's Near West Side.
It happened Thursday morning near Roosevelt and Jefferson.
Our nonstop news crew learned the burglars used a Jeep Cherokee to break the front window and knock over an ATM. From there, they carried it to a Dodge Durango and drove away.
It's unclear how many people were involved in the burglary.
No further information was immediately available.
