Thieves steal ATM in crash-and-grab burglary on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves use two vehicles to crash into a currency exchange and steal an ATM on the city's Near West Side.

It happened Thursday morning near Roosevelt and Jefferson.

Our nonstop news crew learned the burglars used a Jeep Cherokee to break the front window and knock over an ATM. From there, they carried it to a Dodge Durango and drove away.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the burglary.

No further information was immediately available.