Thieves steal ATM from currency exchange on Chicago's Near West Side

Thieves steal ATM during smash-and-grab burglary on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves stole an ATM in a smash-and-grab burglary on the Near West Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police said thieves broke into a currency exchange in the 1100 block of South Western Avenue just before 4 a.m.

The burglars broke the front glass door of the business before entering and taking the machine containing an unknown amount of money. They fled in an unknown direction.

The owner of the currency exchange said it's happened five times before.

No arrests were made. Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Last month, thieves stole an ATM at another currency exchange near Roosevelt and Jefferson Street after driving a Jeep Cherokee into the front window.

There's no word if the two burglaries are connected.