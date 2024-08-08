2 teens shot and wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenagers were shot and wounded, one critically, on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening.

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were standing near the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Three unknown offenders got out of the car, produced firearms, and fired shots at the teens. The offenders then fled eastbound on foot on 80th Street.

The male victim was shot in the chest and was initially reported to be in critical condition.

The female victim was shot twice in her arm and five times in the buttocks. She was initially reported to be in good condition.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No offenders were in custody as of Thursday night. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.