2 teens charged are string of armed robberies on Chicago's South, Southwest Sides

2 teens arrested, charged in string of armed robberies on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were arrested after a string of armed robberies on Chicago's South and Southwest Sides on Saturday.

Four men robbed people at three different locations, according to police.

The first happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Ingleside Avenue in Hyde Park.

Police say that's when the men got out of a stolen dark-colored Dodge sedan and robbed three men, who were walking on the sidewalk, of their phones and wallets at gunpoint.

Several others were robbed at gunpoint in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard in Hyde Park and in the 4800 block of South Honore Street in Back of the Yards.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

Police say officers and a CPD helicopter eventually spotted the sedan and followed it to the 6600 block of South May Street in Englewood, where they arrested two boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The 16-year-old was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The 17-year-old was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

It is unclear what happened to the other two suspects.

No further information was available.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.