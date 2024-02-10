Watch CBS News
2 teens charged in alleged armed robbery on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were charged accused of robbing another teen in the Little Village neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The boys, 15 and 16, were arrested by Chicago police around 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Avers Avenue and 2700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue respectively. Both were charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21. The 16-year-old received an additional charge of possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Police said the teens were identified as the robbers who took property at gunpoint from a 14-year-old boy in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue minutes earlier.         

The teens were scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Saturday.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 8:59 AM CST

