Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens arrested after shots fired at CPD officers in South Chicago, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys are in custody after shots were fired at police officers Sunday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The incident happpend just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a disturbance and found multiple males outside. During this, the officers saw one of them pull out a firearm and fired shots in their direction.

The suspects attempted to run away, but two 17-year-old boys were arrested. Two firearms were also recovered.

No injuries were reported. 

The officers did not discharge their firearms, police said.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.