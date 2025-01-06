2 teens arrested after shots fired at CPD officers in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys are in custody after shots were fired at police officers Sunday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The incident happpend just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a disturbance and found multiple males outside. During this, the officers saw one of them pull out a firearm and fired shots in their direction.

The suspects attempted to run away, but two 17-year-old boys were arrested. Two firearms were also recovered.

No injuries were reported.

The officers did not discharge their firearms, police said.



Area 2 detectives are investigating.