2 teens charged in violent robbery at 47th Street CTA Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were charged in connection to the violent robbery of a woman at a CTA Red Line stop in August.

Chicago police said a boy and girl, both 15, were arrested on Tuesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue. They were charged with aggravated battery to a transit employee.

Police said they were identified as two of the three suspects who, around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, approached the 29-year-old victim while on the train at the 47th Street stop in the 200 block of West 47th Street. That's when they took the victim's cellphone by the use of force and then beat the victim on the platform.

The boy was also charged as the offender in connection to an aggravated battery of a 28-year-old man an hour later in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Both were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.