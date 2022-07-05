2 shot while at red light in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot while at a red light in the South Austin neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were at a red light, in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when a red vehicle pulled alongside them, and someone inside fired shots.

The woman was shot in the left hand and was dropped off at Rush Hospital in good condition.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, thigh, and buttocks and was dropped off at an area hospital, then transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The victims were uncooperative with the investigation, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.