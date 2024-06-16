2 people shot while standing outside Joliet lounge, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public's help for information involving a shooting outside of a lounge that left two people hurt Sunday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Ruby Street for a report of a person who had been shot.

A 29-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk with a graze wound to her leg. She was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

While officers were at the hospital speaking to the woman, they learned that a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm had arrived by a private vehicle, police said.

According to police, it was believed that both victims were struck by gunfire while standing on the sidewalk near JD's Private Lounge. Officers at the scene conducted an extensive canvas of the area.

Other individuals at the scene of the shooting were uncooperative with officers.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information or footage related to the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.