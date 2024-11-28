Watch CBS News
2 shootings reported within hour of each other on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

Investigation underway after 2 shootings on I-57, state police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two shootings happened within an hour of each other overnight on Interstate 57, Illinois State Police said.

The first shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes at I-94, where troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting.

The victim's vehicle was hit by gunfire. No one was hurt.

While troopers were investigating that shooting, another also occurred in the northbound lanes just after 2 a.m. at Halsted.  

State police said someone in the offending vehicle fired shots at another vehicle before crashing and rolling over. All occupants of the offending vehicle left the scene. 

No injuries were reported in that incident.

All lanes reopened just before 5 a.m.  

Investigation into both shootings remains ongoing. 

