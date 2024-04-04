2 teens hospitalized in second shooting involving Senn H.S. students on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Senn High School students were shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood. It's the second shooting involving students from the school this year.

Police said the shooting took place at 3:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue. However, a crime scene was set up a block to the north on busy Bryn Mawr Avenue east of Broadway – and alongside the Bryn Mawr Red Line stop.

They say two boys, ages 16 and 18, were walking on the sidewalk when someone pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and shot them both.

The 18-year-old was struck in his left leg and right arm, while the 16-year-old was struck in his left arm and left leg, police said.

Both victims were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, according to police.

The principal of the school wrote in a letter to parents:

The safety of our students is my top priority, and I am writing about an incident that is impacting our school community. This afternoon after dismissal, shots were fired in the Edgewater community off school grounds. I am very sorry to inform you that two members of our school community were injured. While I cannot share additional details for privacy reasons, I can confirm that they are both receiving care. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating this incident, and we are in close contact with CPD and the CPS Office of Safety and Security.

I know this news is incredibly concerning and difficult, especially because our community is still processing the shooting that impacted us earlier this year. We are working closely with the CPS Crisis Management Unit to make sure that we have crisis supports available for our students. If your child is struggling with this news or voices any fears or concerns to you, please let us know. We are here for you and your family, and there is support available.

In January, Daveon Gibson, 16, was shot and killed while walking from the high school along Thorndale Avenue between Lakewood and Magnolia Avenues. Two other Senn students, another 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were also hurt in the shooting.

No one was in custody in Thursday's shooting.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.