Naperville police seek information after 2 robbed at gunpoint

By Jeramie Bizzle

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are asking the public for information after two people were robbed Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Ogden Avenue around 9:08 p.m. for an incident that was determined to be an armed robbery.

Police say the offender, while armed with a handgun and wearing a mask, approached the two victims at the same time and stole an unknown amount of money and a cell phone.

A dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

No one was injured during this incident.

The offender was described as a Black male wearing black pants, a black shirt, mask, and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

