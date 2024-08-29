2 rescued from 4th floor apartment fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in the city's South Shore neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago fire officials said the fire happened just before 6 a.m. on the 4th floor of the apartment in the 7800 block of S. South Shore Drive. The fire has since been extinguished.

One person refused treatment, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Fourth-floor resident Contrell Johnson said he woke up to the fire department busting through his door.

"I woke up to the fire dept busting down my door, asking if I was alright. So, it was kind of weird. Kind of freaky at the same time," he said.

Residents of the lower units are now being allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.