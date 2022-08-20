2 pop-up clinics offering vaccines for COVID-19, monkeypox Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two vaccine clinics are taking place to protect people against both COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Anyone six months and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster for free at Kennedy King College, AT 63rd and Halsted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Monkeypox vaccines will be given out at The Center on Halsted, located on Addison and Halsted also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required for that vaccine.

Remember, when it comes to monkeypox vaccines Chicago expanded eligibility to include gay and bisexual men, both cisgender and transgender.

Anyone who had close contact with someone with monkeypox regardless of their sex, gender, or sexual orientation is eligible as well.

If you've already had the first dose of the vaccine you are now eligible for the second.