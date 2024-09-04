2 police officers shot in Macomb, Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (CBS) -- Two police officers were shot and wounded in downstate Macomb, Illinois Wednesday night.

The Macomb Police Department reported the officers were shot while serving a warrant in the 300 block of North Normal Street in Macomb.

The officers were reported in critical, but stable condition and were being treated at an area hospital, police said.

Police advised people to stay away from the area, and said there was no active threat to the public.

Macomb, Illinois is located southwest of Peoria, and about 250 miles from Chicago. It is the seat of McDonough County and the home of Western Illinois University.

The scene of the shooting is near the Western Illinois campus, but it happened at an off[-campus home.