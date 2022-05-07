2 people found shot in Park Manor

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is wounded and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the Park Manor neighborhood. 

Police said around 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 700 block of East 73rd and found two individuals on the ground having suffered gunshot wounds. 

The woman, 28, suffered multiple gunshots to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The man, 54, suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and was also transported to the University of Chicago in good condition. 

The victims were uncooperative about the incident. 

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

