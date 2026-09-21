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2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run on Ida B. Wells Drive in downtown Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen, Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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Two people were hospitalized early Monday after being hit by a car that did not stop in downtown Chicago.

At 1:55 a.m., two pedestrians were crossing Ida B. Wells Drive at Clark Street when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle traveling at a high speed slammed into them, police said.

A 22-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries, while a man suffered a broken leg. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver who hit the man and woman kept going east on Ida B. Wells Drive, police said.

No one was in custody early Monday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.

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