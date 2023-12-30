Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot while walking on Chicago's North Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are recovering after being shot in the Lakeview neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Grace Street.  

The victims, both 27, were walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a brown sedan fired shots.  

One of the men was taken to the hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.  The other suffered a graze wound to the right leg and refused treatment at the scene.  

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 8:31 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.