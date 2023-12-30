2 men shot while walking on Chicago's North Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are recovering after being shot in the Lakeview neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Grace Street.
The victims, both 27, were walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a brown sedan fired shots.
One of the men was taken to the hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The other suffered a graze wound to the right leg and refused treatment at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
