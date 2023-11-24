2 men shot while sitting in parked car on Chicago's North West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Friday morning.
The victims, 23, and 26, sitting in a parked car, in the 1300 block of South Throop Street around 2 a.m., when someone from a silver sedan fired shots, police said.
Both men were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital where the 23-year-old was listed in critical condition. The 26-year-old was listed in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
