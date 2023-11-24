Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot while sitting in parked car on Chicago's North West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 men shot while sitting in parked car in Little Italy
2 men shot while sitting in parked car in Little Italy 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Friday morning.

The victims, 23, and 26, sitting in a parked car, in the 1300 block of South Throop Street around 2 a.m., when someone from a silver sedan fired shots, police said.

Both men were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital where the 23-year-old was listed in critical condition. The 26-year-old was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 8:06 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.