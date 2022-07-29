2 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Thursday afternoon.

The two victims were in a vehicle in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:14 p.m. when another unknown vehicle pulled up alongside them. An unknown offender produced a firearm and fired shots at both men, Chicago police said.

One victim, 21, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The other victim, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the stomach and was also transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police provided no further details.