2 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Thursday afternoon.

The two victims were in a vehicle in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:14 p.m. when another unknown vehicle pulled up alongside them. An unknown offender produced a firearm and fired shots at both men, Chicago police said.

One victim, 21, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The other victim, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the stomach and was also transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police provided no further details.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 8:09 PM

